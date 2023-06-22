In the days leading up to Thursday’s NBA draft, the trajectory of former UCLA star Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s stock appeared to only improve. It even came with a coveted invite to the green room at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, allowing him to be in attendance with the rest of the top prospects such as inevitable No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

Waiting for his name to be called alongside his family, Jaquez Jr. watched four years of steady improvement culminate into a lifelong dream when the Miami Heat selected him in the first round with the 18th overall pick.

During his introductory NBA teleconference, Jaquez Jr. said he admired Heat star Jimmy Butler, who helped lead Miami to the NBA Finals this past season.

“I think it’s his ultimate toughness,” Jaquez Jr. said. “He’s a competitor. And that’s what I try to be every single day. He elevates his team. He just knows how to play. He always tries to make the right play. I try to emulate that.

“I think I’d be lying if I didn’t say I didn’t have a sense that I was going to go to Miami. I think I did really well in the workout. I think I shot the ball well, played great defense. I showed them what I was all about.”