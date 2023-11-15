As UCLA continued preparations Wednesday for its crosstown rivalry showdown with USC, the struggling Bruins offense appeared to be in better shape health-wise with redshirt junior quarterback Ethan Garbers moving more freely through individual drills.

In addition, backup Collin Schlee made an on-field appearance but did not take part despite head coach Chip Kelly’s expectation he would be available after missing the last two practices.

The two players’ progress will continue to be monitored throughout the week, Kelly said.

“Ethan is moving better,” Kelly acknowledged before practice. “Excited about where he is right now and I think you’re 100 percent accurate in your evaluation.

“We’ll see what goes on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday before we make any determinations on Collin.”

Questions continue to swirl about Kelly’s future beyond Saturday, in large part because of an offense that has been unable to score inside the red zone and maximize the additions of transfer receivers J.Michael Sturdivant and Kyle Ford.

Not helping matters has been a lack of pass protection from an offensive line that is just six players deep and struggled to keep the quarterbacks upright and, as of late, healthy.