It turns out Adem Bona cannot be everywhere all at once on defense for UCLA.

Trailing 60-59 and deploying a press defense, the sophomore forward chased an Oregon inbounds to Jackson Shelstad at the 3-point line as part of a double team and was too late to recover in time to defend a quick pass to Kwame Evans Jr. for an otherwise uncontested dunk with 25 seconds left.

Now down 62-59, Bruins guard Dylan Andrews was unable to duplicate his previous attempt and misfired on a 3-pointer with 15 seconds to play.

Shelstad then sank a pair of free throws to ice Oregon’s 64-59 win over UCLA Saturday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

UCLA (6-7, 1-1 Pac-12) shot an identical 12 of 28 from the field in both halves but was just 3 of 19 for the game on 3-point attempts. The Bruins also committed 16 turnovers.

“I told the guys, you know, if we take care of the ball, keep our turnovers down, we’re going to win,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin told the Los Angeles Times after the game. “We didn’t do that. We didn’t control the game. We got loose and sloppy with the ball. That cost us the game.”

Bona finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to pace the Bruins, while freshman forward Berke Buyuktuncel added 12 points. The pair shot a combined 11 of 14 from the floor but were unable to consistently get touches for stretches.

“Frustrating, frustrating shot selection. We gotta get the ball inside,” Cronin said.

Oregon (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12), which was without leading scorer N’Faly Dante (knee) and fellow big man Nate Bittle (wrist), was able to overcome UCLA’s size advantage.

The Ducks made 10 3-pointers and were led by Shelstad’s 20 points. He connected on 7 of 13 shots from the floor, including 4 of 7 beyond the arc.