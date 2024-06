It was just six months ago that UCLA signed a 2024 high school football class that was ranked 85th on Rivals and it didn’t look like change was coming anytime soon.

Yet, in less than less than four full months since taking over following Chip Kelly’s departure to Ohio State, first-time head coach DeShaun Foster and the revamped staff have the Bruins in the top 30 of the 2025 class after landing a ninth commit — eight of which have come since his hire in mid-February.

UCLA got its second commitment in as many days Tuesday when Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More three-star defensive tackle Tyler Partlow announced his pledge to the Bruins via social media.