ago football Edit

Fall camp, Day 10: UCLA continues ‘open competition’ for backup QB job

UCLA quarterbacks coach Ted White oversees the position as starter Ethan Garbers attempts a throw earlier in fall camp.
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

At this time last year, the UCLA quarterback situation was the start of an ongoing mystery of which candidate was taking snaps behind the first-team center leading up to each game and trying to put together the slightest of observations to determine who the starter was on a week to week basis.

There has been no mystery this year, with fifth-year senior Ethan Garbers coming out of spring as the clear frontrunner and putting any doubt to rest this past weekend in an open practice.

"Ethan's the one. He's the best QB," first-year Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster said afterward. "You guys are watching him, he's spinning it pretty well right now. His leadership has really grown and he's just taking on the role of being QB1."

Now at the midway point in fall camp, Garbers said after Tuesday's practice that the circumstances surrounding this year's team have required him to be more vocal in his approach to leading the offense.

"I just kind of took it upon myself to lead these guys," Garbers said, "because last year, we didn't really have a solidified leader on offense, and I came in this year,and that was my goal. Just to get everyone united and on the same page."

