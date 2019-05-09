News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-09 11:11:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Fast Rising JUCO Offered By UCLA

Bswuyqeylf9gnqu8yqk4
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

JUCO offensive lineman, Kilian Zierer (6-7, 290) from Valencia (Calif.) College of the Canyons by way of Hohenkirchen Siegertsbrun, Germany has caught the recruiting trail on fire.Zierer has a tota...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}