UCLA has added its second impact transfer in as many days as after Kobe Johnson announced his commitment to the Bruins Thursday. The USC guard was quick to make a decision after entering the portal, and he will not be going far joining Louisville point guard as the offseason additions for Mick Cronin's program.

Johnson emerged as a key defensive player during his time across town while also contributing on the other end of the floor with 10.9 points, which was good enough for third on the team this year.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Wisconsin native also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists (second on the team in both categories) while leading the team with 2.2 steals, which was good enough for second in the Pac-12 this season.

The top-30 transfer (Rivals) emerged as a leader during a challenging season as the Trojans tried to work in several new pieces and overcome a wave of injuries.

Johnson will provide the Bruins with a veteran presence on a team that could go through more change as the offseason progresses. Ilane Fibleuil became the first UCLA player to enter the transfer portal earlier this week, and multiple players have decisions to make about their own futures.