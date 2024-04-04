Junior guard Kobe Johnson announces transfer commitment to UCLA
UCLA has added its second impact transfer in as many days as after Kobe Johnson announced his commitment to the Bruins Thursday. The USC guard was quick to make a decision after entering the portal, and he will not be going far joining Louisville point guard as the offseason additions for Mick Cronin's program.
Johnson emerged as a key defensive player during his time across town while also contributing on the other end of the floor with 10.9 points, which was good enough for third on the team this year.
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Wisconsin native also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists (second on the team in both categories) while leading the team with 2.2 steals, which was good enough for second in the Pac-12 this season.
The top-30 transfer (Rivals) emerged as a leader during a challenging season as the Trojans tried to work in several new pieces and overcome a wave of injuries.
Johnson will provide the Bruins with a veteran presence on a team that could go through more change as the offseason progresses. Ilane Fibleuil became the first UCLA player to enter the transfer portal earlier this week, and multiple players have decisions to make about their own futures.
In Johnson and Skyy Clark, who announced his transfer commitment to the Bruins Wednesday, Cronin and his staff add experience and much needed scoring help moving into the program's first season in the Big Ten.
The Bruins will be looking to rebound from an inconsistent season that ended with a 16-17 record and a .500 mark in conference play. A couple years removed from a Final Four run plus three straight Sweet 16 appearances, UCLA was not able to reach the NCAA Tournament this season.
Johnson entered the portal March 22 after USC's season came to a close with a Pac-12 Tournament loss to Arizona. Since then, head coach Andy Enfield accepted a new job at SMU marking a turnover in leadership at Johnson's former school.
Rivals rates the new UCLA commit as a four-star transfer prospect and No. 27 overall in the class this offseason. He was ranked as a three-star prospect out of Milwaukee's Nicolet High School. Kansas State, TCU and Cal were some of the high major programs that offered Johnson as a member of the 2021 class.
He will have one season of remaining eligibility with the Bruins after playing in 87 games, with 53 starts, while at USC.