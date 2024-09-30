PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFRRlAzV1dTRlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Midwest Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall

Greg Smith • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@GregSmithRivals
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyBicmlnaHRjb3ZlJyBpZD0nYnJp Z2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItNTQ2NjM0MCc+PC9kaXY+CjxzY3JpcHQ+CiAg Ly8gZGVmYXVsdCBhdXRvcGxheSA9PT0gdW5kZWZpbmVkIHRvIHRydWUKICBj b25zdCBhdXRvcGxheSA9ICJ0cnVlIiAhPT0gImZhbHNlIjsKICB2YXIgY29u ZmlnID0gewogICAgYXV0b3BsYXk6IGF1dG9wbGF5LAogICAgY29tc2NvcmVD NDogInJpdmFscyIsCiAgICBoaWRlUGxheWxpc3Q6IHRydWUsCiAgICBpdGVt czogW3sKICAgICAgaWQ6ICIyZGZlNmVmOC0zMWU5LTNmMGItOTJhOC1mNmVi NTI5ZmI1NjUiLAogICAgICBtaW1ldHlwZTogIm1lZGlhL3NhcGkiCiAgICB9 XSwKICAgIGxhbmc6ICJlbi1VUyIsCiAgICBwYWdlU3BhY2VJZDogIjIwMjI3 MzMxNTkiLAogICAgcmVjb21tZW5kYXRpb246IGZhbHNlLAogICAgcmVnaW9u OiAiVVMiLAogICAgc2l0ZTogInJpdmFscyIKICB9OwogIGNvbnN0IHNjcmlw dCA9IHdpbmRvdy5kb2N1bWVudC5xdWVyeVNlbGVjdG9yKCJzY3JpcHRbc3Jj PSdodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vcngvZXYvcHJvZC9ldnBsYXllci5qcydd Iik7CiAgY29uc3QgY29udGFpbmVyID0gd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnF1ZXJ5 U2VsZWN0b3IoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci01NDY2MzQwIik7CiAg CiAgLy8gTWFrZSBzdXJlIHRoZSBzY3JpcHQgaXMgbG9hZGVkIGJlZm9yZSB0 cnlpbmcgdG8gcmVuZGVyIHZpZG9lIHBsYXllcgogIGlmIChzY3JpcHQgJiYg Y29udGFpbmVyKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcGxheWVyID0gbmV3IFlBSE9PLlZpZGVv UGxhdGZvcm0uVmlkZW9QbGF5ZXIoY29uZmlnKTsKICAgIHBsYXllci5yZW5k ZXIoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci01NDY2MzQwIik7CiAgfQo8L3Nj cmlwdD4KCg==

The high school football season is nearing its mid-point, meaning prospects across the country have hit the recruiting radar thanks to strong performances. Rivals.com national analyst Greg Smith looks at four quarterbacks that are emerging in the Midwest.

Gumino is an interesting name to put on this list. He’s already “on the radar” so to speak because he’s one of two quarterbacks committed to UCLA in the 2025 class. However, we know that every year a few quarterbacks become flip targets as the boards shuffle and games happen on Friday night. Gumino has had a hot start to the season and recently led his team to a big 55-7 win where he had six total touchdowns.

Gumino has a strong relationship with the UCLA staff but there are going to be programs closer to home that try to gauge his interest as signing day gets closer. That’s thanks to his strong play on the field.

The Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller standout has had a great year so far throwing for 1,426 yards and 19 touchdowns. He currently has offers from Cincinnati, Kent State, Miami-Ohio, Purdue and Vanderbilt but many more offers could be on the way for the former Missouri baseball commit. Ponatoski is hitting his stride on the football field and is a prospect to watch.

Walker’s footwork has really improved since the summer. He looks more comfortable in the pocket and that’s helping fuel his good season so far. The Indiana native throws a beautiful deep ball too that can be seen on film. Walker took in a game at Virginia recently and they are a top contender for him. However, other programs are starting to take notice of the signal caller from Lawrence Central High School.

Williams is a prospect that just keeps getting better year after year. His feel for the game and improvising skills are on full display each Friday night. He’s racked up over 1300 total yards and 14 touchdowns through six games so far this season. Iowa State, Indiana and Cincinnati are a few of the programs showing more interest lately as he racks up stats.

