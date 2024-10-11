Minnesota at UCLA: 5 things to watch as Bruins attempt to snap 4-game slide

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster said this week he’s looking for his team to put together a complete performance as the Bruins look to end a four-game losing streak Saturday against visiting Minnesota. (Photo by Matthew O’Haren | USA Today Sports)

Game details

Who: Minnesota (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) at UCLA (1-4, 0-3) When: Saturday, 6 p.m. PT Where: Rose Bowl | Pasadena, Calif. TV: Big Ten Network Last meeting: 17-3 UCLA (Sept. 30, 1978) All-time series: Minnesota leads 2-1

For all of the UCLA football team’s early struggles, head coach DeShaun Foster has admired his team fight to the final whistle. Eventually, though, that only goes so far and morale can only withstand so much. “It would be huge, you know, especially being at home,” Foster said. “I want to get our team out there and give the fans something to see. So any time you can get a real victory and not necessarily a moral victory it would be a good thing, so I think guys are chomping at the bit to play back at home and I think they’re excited for it.” The Bruins, who have lost four games in a row, are in search of their first home win and Big Ten victory Saturday against Minnesota at the Rose Bowl. Here are five things to watch:

Who will UCLA’s quarterback be?

After a right foot injury kept starter Ethan Garbers from practicing the previous week, he returned to the field this week in hopes of working his way back. Backup Justyn Martin shared first-team repetitions with Garbers in individual drills after turning in a poised performance in his first collegiate start last week in a 27-11 loss at Penn State. “I’ve got two quarterbacks who are practicing well,” Foster said, choosing to only say this week’s starter will be his decision.

Can the Bruins score enough points?

More often than not, kicker Mateen Bhaghani has been UCLA’s most consistent source of offense this season. The Bruins are looking to carry over some confidence after finding the end zone inside the final 20 seconds against the Nittany Lions. It snapped a string of nine consecutive quarters without a touchdown from the offense. “Obviously, it’s been a rough season, so far, but we’re looking to flip the switch,” said Bruins receiver Logan Loya, who caught the touchdown pass from Martin. Minnesota is hardly an offensive juggernaut, sitting 12th in the Big Ten and 92nd nationally at 25.7 points per game. In the Gophers’ three losses, they’ve been limited to 18.3 points. But no matter who the UCLA quarterback is, he will have to navigate a stingy Minnesota pass defense that leads the nation at 114 yards allowed per game and ranks second with 10 interceptions. Loya said the offense has to match the Gophers’ physicality on defense. “They fly around to the ball,” Loya said.

How will UCLA’s offensive line hold up?

The Bruins will likely turn to the same reshuffled five-man combination up front. Along with mainstays left guard Spencer Holstege and right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio, the shakeup had Josh Carlin move to his old right guard position, Niki Prongos take over left tackle for the injured Reuben Unije and Sam Yoon make his first collegiate start at center. UCLA still allowed three sacks, but just one was credited to the offensive line in what was the unit’s best performance of the season. Minnesota, which averages 1.67 sacks per game, ranks 10th in the Big Ten with 73 total pressures.

UCLA’s defensive pressure

Like the offensive line, the Bruins’ defensive line took a small step forward last week after snapping a streak of three consecutive games without a sack. Oluwafemi Oladejo, who picked up the sack, also played particularly well against the run, Foster said. UCLA still notched just three total pressures against Penn State, but the Minnesota offensive line has slipped up on a pair of occasions this season. The Gophers allowed five sacks apiece in losses to North Carolina and Michigan.

Start to finish