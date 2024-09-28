PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFRRlAzV1dTRlAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
No. 8 Oregon at UCLA: 5 things to watch as programs seek first Big Ten win

Safety Bryan Addison and the UCLA defense will look to create their first turnover in three games Saturday night against eighth-ranked Oregon. (Stephen Lew | USA Today Sports)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

Game details

Who: No. 8 Oregon (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) at UCLA (1-2, 0-1)

When: 8 p.m. PT

Where: Rose Bowl | Pasadena, Calif.

TV: FOX

Last meeting: 45-30 Oregon (Oct. 22, 2022)

All-time series: UCLA leads 40-32

UCLA and eighth-ranked Oregon will meet Saturday in an old-fashioned late-night, Pac-12 After Dark-esque kickoff Saturday as both programs seek its first win in the Big Ten.

The Bruins have lost the last four head-to-head meetings and 10 of the last 11. The lone victory in that stretch was a 31-14 decision at the Rose Bowl, where UCLA is 7-9 all-time against Oregon.

Here’s what to keep an eye on:

Transfer expected to make debut

The Bruins’ lack of a pass rush has been among the early stories of the season.

Head coach DeShaun Foster said he plans to use Florida A&M transfer edge rusher Cherif Seye for the first time this season.

Seye was the last addition to the roster and arrived during the second week of training in early August. He was not a participant in practices until Aug. 21 and needed time to round into shape.

“I think this will probably be a game that you’ll see him get a little bit more playing time, but you have to be ready to go,” Foster said. “You know, we don’t want to put people in bad situations, so it’s more of make sure he knows everything that he’s doing and physically ready to go.”

After collecting five sacks in the season-opening win over Hawaii, the UCLA defense has failed to reach the quarterback in each of the last two contests.

Can the Bruins create turnovers?

UCLA will once again be shorthanded after Foster confirmed season-ending injuries to defensive tackle Keanu Williams and reserve cornerback Kanye Clark.

So, the task only gets tougher for a defense that owns the nation’s worst third-down defense (56.1%).

In addition, UCLA has just two interceptions and a fumble recovery — and all three turnovers forced were against Hawaii.

The Bruins will have to find a way to put a stop to possessions against a Ducks offense that has lost three fumbles this season, while quarterback Dillon Gabriel enters as the nation’s most accurate passer (84%).

Gabriel has six touchdown passes without an interception.

Can UCLA minimize the mistakes offensively?

After a flat home-opening loss to Indiana, the Bruins had their strongest half of the season last week and entered the locker room tied 17-17 at then-No. 16 Louisiana State.

Quarterback Ethan Garbers, in particular, flashed more comfort in offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy’s West Coast offense before the Tigers dominated the UCLA offensive line and forced Garbers into mistakes in the second half.

Still, Garbers connected with nine different receivers, with freshman target Kwazi Gilmer among those who opened eyes with a pair of athletic catches.

Now, the Bruins are looking for a more complete game after what Foster saw as “baby steps.”

UCLA running back rotation

It will be worth noting how early Michigan State transfer Jalen Berger, who has appeared in each of the last two games after not playing in the season opener, gets on the field for the Bruins.

Berger has rushed for 32 yards on six attempts without losing a yard, averaging 5.3 yards per carry in limited action.

After taking his first three handoffs in garbage time against Indiana, Berger started the second half in the loss at Louisiana State.

If the run game struggles early, then Berger may find his way into action in the first half for the first time this season.

A closer look at Oregon

In case you missed it, here’s a rundown on the Ducks courtesy of Duck Sports Authority publisher Scott Reed.

