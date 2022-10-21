After delivering coverage from UCLA practice all week as well as our final thoughts on the marquee matchup between the No. 9-ranked Bruins and No. 10 Oregon on Saturday in Eugene, Ore., we reached out to our colleagues at Duck Sports Authority for perspective from the other side of the matchup.

DSA columnist Scott Reed gave his insight on the Ducks and his expectations for Saturday.

What’s been the biggest difference in Oregon since the season opener?

Reed: "A lot of people will focus on the difference in Bo Nix. He threw a couple of interceptions in the opener including one that was really a terrible decision. He has made a couple of other bad throws – including a pick-6 against Washington State – but has been able to minimize those mistakes through a better decision-making model. For me, the biggest difference I see in the team is on the defensive side of the ball. After losing Kayvon Thibodeaux to the NFL this offseason, there were some issues with the defensive line generating pressure, and over the last four games, it has progressed each week and is now starting to create pressure without the need for exotic blitz schemes or six-man rushes."