In an ideal world, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin would find time to watch every conference tournament championship game.

That was not the case for the Big South Conference tournament, which UNC Asheville won as the top seed over Campbell, 77-73.

The Bruins, the No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament’s West Region, will meet the No. 15-seeded Bulldogs in the first round Thursday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and will air on truTV.

When he met with the media Sunday shortly after the selection show, Cronin did know that UNC Asheville finished the season winning 18 of their last 19 contests.

“I did not get to see their championship final,” Cronin said.

Instead of just looking at the opponent in front of them, Cronin said the coaching staff looks at the selection like a four-team tournament. His assistant coaches will divide the scouting responsibilities for the teams in the pod, including the No. 7 seed Northwestern/No. 10 seed Boise State contest.

The winners will meet Saturday in the round of 32.

Here’s what you need to know about UNC Asheville before the programs meet for the first time: