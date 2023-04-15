The booming voice of UCLA inside linebacker coach Ken Norton Jr. can be heard from atop the parking garage that oversees Spaulding Field at the Wasserman Football Center.

A handful of times already this spring, he has playfully warned receivers: “Don’t you dare come over the middle!”

In one particular instance earlier this week, middle linebacker Darius Muasau had to be briefly removed for being too aggressive and making too much contact with receiver Braden Pegan. There is no live tackling at practice.

Star UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu even said Tuesday that there have been times the defense has been told to “dial it down.”

Still, the Bruins’ defense has maintained its aggressiveness and had a strong vocal presence throughout Saturday’s sixth practice of camp.

Whether it was a stop on a short run, an interception or even a penalty called against it, the UCLA defense had plenty to say to the offense.

“It’s the name of the game. You play with passion,” UCLA redshirt junior edge rusher Grayson Murphy said after the team wrapped up its second week. “You play with emotion, but don’t let emotion play on you. That’s a saying that our coaches always strive to get implemented on us.”

Twin brother Gabriel Murphy added that “the energy is good.”

“We’re starting to play together,” Gabriel Murphy said.

The defense continues to be a work in progress, with new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn tasked with improving a unit that struggled in the second half of the 2022 season and ranked 86th in the nation in total defense after allowing 403.3 yards per game.

Grayson Murphy reiterated what some of his teammates have already said about Lynn’s scheme, noting that it’s not too different from former defensive coordinator Bill McGovern outside of being “a little bit multiple.”

“We’re still installing right now,” Grayson Murphy said. “It’s a little different schematically, but pretty much the same stuff.”

Looking back on last season, Grayson Murphy added that the defense needs “better communication on all levels” to take a step forward in 2023.

To help improve, key additions to the defense include California transfer linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo and Oregon transfer tackle Keanu Williams. The team is also expecting Bowling Green transfer safety Jordan Anderson to arrive in the summer before fall camp.

“Last year, we were decent,” he said. “But we want to get to that good level. Things we need to do, just come together, jell together. … When it comes down to it, we’ve got to execute.”