Three-star 2024 CB Jamir Benjamin flips to UCLA
The recruitment of three-star 2024 cornerback Jamir Benjamin has been filled with plenty of twists and turns.
Now, the West Bloomfield, Mich., native is hoping the third time through the process is his last.
Benjamin, coming off a trip to Los Angeles, flipped Sunday from Northwestern to UCLA. A day later, he was the 10th player to publicly reveal his commitment to the class.
“A lot played a big factor for me committing to UCLA, the academics, football, and most important how genuine the coaches are,” Benjamin told Bruin Blitz. “I met with Coach (Brian) Norwood, Coach Whit (Kodi Whitfield), Coach (D’Anton) Lynn and the whole strength and conditioning staff, and they all were guys that I felt I could be around for the next four years.
“And who doesn’t want to be in L.A.?”
He joined the list of 2024 UCLA commits that includes running back Cameron Jones, offensive linemen Joshua Glanz, Mark Schroller, Jensen Somerville and Marquise Thorpe-Taylor, linebackers Isaiah Patterson and Blake Tabaracci, tight end Robert Booker II and defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins.
There also remains one outstanding UCLA commit yet to come forward from late June.
Benjamin, ranked 53rd at the position in the class by Rivals, took the long route to Westwood.
He initially committed to Stanford before head coach David Shaw resigned last November. Then, Northwestern was rocked with hazing allegations that led to the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald in July.
While still committed, Benjamin took an unofficial visit to UCLA over the weekend. He then officially de-committed from the program Sunday evening, citing “all the confusion that’s going on at Northwestern.”
While multiple de-commitments usually raise questions about potential red flags, Benjamin’s circumstances were out of his control in both instances as he looked for a program with stability following the two coaching changes.
Along with the academic standards that aligned with both of the previous schools, UCLA’s move to the Big Ten next August that coincides with the start of Benjamin’s collegiate career was an added bonus for him and his family.
Benjamin’s addition further strengthens the Bruins’ ties to the state of Michigan. Others include five-star freshman quarterback Dante Moore and transfers Spencer Holstege and Jordan Anderson.