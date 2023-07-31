The recruitment of three-star 2024 cornerback Jamir Benjamin has been filled with plenty of twists and turns.

Now, the West Bloomfield, Mich., native is hoping the third time through the process is his last.

Benjamin, coming off a trip to Los Angeles, flipped Sunday from Northwestern to UCLA. A day later, he was the 10th player to publicly reveal his commitment to the class.

“A lot played a big factor for me committing to UCLA, the academics, football, and most important how genuine the coaches are,” Benjamin told Bruin Blitz. “I met with Coach (Brian) Norwood, Coach Whit (Kodi Whitfield), Coach (D’Anton) Lynn and the whole strength and conditioning staff, and they all were guys that I felt I could be around for the next four years.

“And who doesn’t want to be in L.A.?”

He joined the list of 2024 UCLA commits that includes running back Cameron Jones, offensive linemen Joshua Glanz, Mark Schroller, Jensen Somerville and Marquise Thorpe-Taylor, linebackers Isaiah Patterson and Blake Tabaracci, tight end Robert Booker II and defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins.

There also remains one outstanding UCLA commit yet to come forward from late June.