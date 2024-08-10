PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1RUUZQM1dXU0ZQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
UCLA adds 2025 commitments from two local specialists

Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian punter Lennox Miller was one of two specialists Saturday to announce his commitment to UCLA.
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA picked up preferred walk-on commitments from a pair of 2025 specialists Saturday, with both announcements on social media coming shortly after the end of the program’s open fall camp practice.

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon kicker Ashton Zamani and Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian punter Lennox Miller revealed their decisions an hour apart.

Zamani impressed UCLA special teams coordinator Kodi Whitfield at the school’s prospect camp in June and came away with an offer. The relationship got stronger at the end of July, with newly hired special teams analyst Tucker Meyer also connecting with Zamani during the team’s BBQ and pool party that was attended by several recruits.

“UCLA coaches have been in constant communication with me for the past few months, telling me what the new era under coach (DeShaun) Foster is going to be like,” Zamani told Bruin Blitz after the announcement. “The enthusiasm and energy is very contagious. I picked today because I felt the time was right and I want to put my energy into my final senior season at Sierra Canyon with our first game next week.”

The July team and recruiting event was also when UCLA made a strong impression on Miller and extended the offer.

Both additions continue the Bruins’ added emphasis on special teams since Foster took over the program and Whitfield assumed the coordinator duties to go with his cornerbacks coach title.

UCLA has 16 other scholarship commitments in the 2025 class, including one from long snapper Halakalangi Muagututi’a.

