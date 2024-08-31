UCLA at Hawaii: 5 things to watch in the season opener

UCLA wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala will be back on the field Saturday for the first time since catching a touchdown in a Sun Bowl loss to Pittsburgh to close the 2022 season. He sat out all of 2023 for undisclosed reasons. (Photo by Matt Moreno | Bruin Blitz)

Game details

Who: UCLA (0-0) at Hawaii (1-0) When: 4:30 p.m. PT Where: T.C. Ching Complex | Honolulu, Hawaii TV: CBS Last meeting: 44-10 UCLA (Aug. 28, 2021) All-time series: UCLA leads 4-0

First-year UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster isn’t one to show any nerves. The emotions Saturday may be a different story, though. Foster will make his head coaching debut on the road against Hawaii, which is coming off a 35-14 win over Delaware State in Week 0. Foster said the lead up to the contest reminds him of preparing to play in his first high school varsity game. “You’re excited, you have a little bit of butterflies, but that’s it. I haven’t had that feeling in a while,” Foster added. “I didn’t get it as a freshman here and I didn’t have it as a rookie [in the NFL] either. So, it’s kind of cool. It’s like Christmas, I’m just anticipating it and ready for it to get here.” Here are five things to watch:

DeShaun Foster’s head coaching debut

Foster admittedly doesn’t fashion himself as much of a rah-rah type of leader. “I just want to make sure that they’re prepared in the right situation and the right mindframe,” Foster said. “A new coach, but I am a familiar face.” In reality, all that truly matters is how he performs his duties on the sideline. Without the benefit of previous coordinator experience, the lights will be a tad brighter than other coaches taking charge at the helm for the first time. Everything from clock management to halftime adjustments to decisions on when to play conservative or aggressive will be a game-to-game learning curve of new experiences. Every game will present its own scenarios, and now it’s time to see how Foster handles each one.

How much will the UCLA offense show?

The best guess is not much, and that’s how Foster would prefer to keep it in an ideal scenario knowing the challenges ahead early in the schedule. “As least as possible, if we can,” Foster said of his plans. But there’s still some intrigue, and some incentive, to string together some chemistry between quarterback Ethan Garbers and a deep group of receivers led by J.Michael Sturdivant, who was inconsistently targeted in his first year with the program last season. This offseason, new offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy installed his West Coast scheme, and the Bruins brought in Notre Dame transfer receiver Rico Flores Jr. A strong spring and fall earned Flores the starting job in the slot over last year’s leading receiver Logan Loya. Then, there’s the return of junior running back T.J. Harden, who expects to take on more of a load after splitting carries last season.

Bruins’ ‘revolving door’ of defensive linemen

The first UCLA depth chart of the season listed a pair of transfer edge rushers, and the Bruins brought in five altogether via the portal. Navy transfer Jacob Busic will start, while Johns Hopkins transfer Luke Schuermann will back up Devin Aupiu. So, how UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe uses Drew Tuazama (South Carolina), Collins Acheampong (Miami) and Cherif Seye (Florida A&M), along with redshirt freshman reserve Grant Buckey, will be worth noting to see which combinations are most effective. Seye could see less time than the others after being a late arrival in fall camp and not getting fully cleared to practice until just before this week’s game preparations. “I always think of the depth chart as a revolving door. Some guys gotta prove that they belong up top, and others that’s the carrot for them to continue to prove that they belong there,” Malloe said.

Brotherly love

Saturday will be a family affair. For UCLA, it will also be a welcomed sight to see redshirt junior Titus Mokiao-Atimalala back in the fold. Mokiao-Atimalala was last seen catching a touchdown in the Bruins’ loss to Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl at the end of the 2022 season. Despite speaking with reporters ahead of the 2023 season opener, he never dressed for the game. Then, that continued through the entire season without explanation of his absence despite dressing for every practice. Now, Mokiao-Atimalala is listed as a starter opposite Sturdivant. “I'm super-excited for Titus. He's one of my good friends, and I know he doesn't really get to see his family a lot and it's gonna be awesome,” said Garbers, who developed a tight bond with Mokiao-Atimalala during his own rollercoaster season last year. In all, six UCLA players and coaches have ties to Hawaii. To make his return even sweeter, the pride of Ewa Beach will be greeted by a familiar face on the other side. Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala, his older brother, plays receiver for Hawaii and caught a touchdown in its opener. While Titus was not made available to reporters before the team left Westwood, Tamatoa said the brothers have exchanged friendly banter ahead of the contest. “I think the biggest thing I’m proud for my parents,” Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala said in a round-up of interviews posted by Hawaii Athletics. “Them being in the stands, being able to watch me and my brother play DI football against each other for my senior year, it’s just a full circle. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re already talking trash over the phone, telling each other this and that.” Their parents told KHON2 reporter Rob DeMello that they plan to wear reversible T-shirts to support both schools.

Hawaii’s playmakers around QB Brayden Schager