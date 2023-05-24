Four days later, 2024 three-star edge rusher Isaiah Patterson stepped forward as the second commit in a social media announcement Wednesday.

“BOOM!” has been the bat signal for the program’s incoming commitments, and Young’s second post Saturday afternoon included “PNW to UCLA!” That first clue hinted at the Pacific Northwest, and 2024 offensive lineman Marquise Thorpe-Taylor of Tacoma, Wash., became the first to step forward with his announcement .

The past weekend for the UCLA football program included a double “BOOM!” from the Twitter account of Bruins director of player personnel Ethan Young, with the tweets just five minutes apart.

Patterson, who teased a “huge announcement” Monday, is the fifth commit of UCLA’s 2024 class and the first linebacker. He joins a class that includes Thorpe-Taylor, offensive linemen Joshua Glanz and Mark Schroller and defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder from Yelm, Wash., also held Pac-12 Conference offers from Arizona State, Oregon and Washington State to go with offers from Boise State, BYU and Nevada.

Patterson took an official visit to Westwood during the Bruins’ final week of spring camp in the first week of May and was blown away and left feeling like “a top priority” for head coach Chip Kelly and the rest of the staff.

Bryan Irion, the offensive coordinator at Yelm High School, said practicing against Patterson has been “a great problem to have.”

“Regardless, if it’s versus our No. 1 offense or our scout team, Isaiah makes everyone better,” Irion told Bruin Blitz.

“Some of Isaiah’s best on-field qualities is his relentless pursuit to the football and the tenacity with every play. He also is one of the best I’ve seen at applying what he learns from opponents’ film and applying it to his game. He is a master of his craft.”