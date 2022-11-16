Here is a look at how it all came together for Mick Cronin and the staff plus an evaluation on the newest commit from the UCLA head coach. BruinBlitz recruiting analyst Matt Moreno also gives his evaluation of the newest Bruins commit after watching him over the last couple years.

UCLA added a commitment from four-star guard Sebastian Mack on Wednesday as the Las Vegas-area prospect quickly became the highest-rated commit for the Bruins on the final day of the early signing period.

The four-star prospect, now at Coronado High School in Henderson, Nevada, gained attention as an impressive player at Durango High School in Las Vegas where he emerged as a potential high-major option. It took some time for Mack to add offers from some of those schools, but eventually he began to see the attention increase entering his junior year.

He often shined throughout various games, events and camps during that time, and that eventually led to offers from programs such as Florida State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Nebraska, UNLV, New Mexico, Cal and Washington State among others.

Mack looked destined to decide between FSU or Oklahoma. However, a breakout performance at the Border League event this fall helped propel him into the spotlight leading to the Bruins coming into the picture with the early signing period was quickly approaching.

Cronin and the staff at UCLA convinced the 6-foot-3 prospect to take an official visit to Westwood after he previously took trips to both Tallahassee and Norman.

The top-40 recruit made that trip from Las Vegas without officially having an offer from the Bruins. At that point it was expected to happen, and once it finally did he moved quickly to make his choice before signing with the program on Wednesday.

Mack is now the third member of the 2023 class for UCLA after forwards Devin Williams and Brandon Williams both inked their names on National Letters of Intent with the program last week. All three players are rated as four-star recruits by Rivals.

