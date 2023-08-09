Tucked away in the farthest corner from the northeast entrance to Spaulding Field, where the media enters through every practice, the UCLA offensive line is hard at work and many times overlooked because of the tough vantage point and no ability to roam freely during the 15- to 20-minute viewing period.

But recognition, or lack thereof, is far down the list of priorities for a group that returns two starters. UCLA finds itself in a situation similar to last season when Garrett DiGiorgio and Rutgers transfer Raiqwon O’Neal were the new pieces at the tackle positions.

Newcomers to the 2023 offensive line include transfers Khadere Kounta (Old Dominion), Jake Wiley (Colorado) and Spencer Holstege (Purdue).

Of the three, only Holstege enrolled early for spring practice.

After lacking in available bodies for most of the spring, the Bruins have more depth and flexibility through the first week of fall camp.

Wiley has starting experience at both tackle positions, while Kounta has been as advertised.

Sixth-year head coach Chip Kelly said this week that there are options on the right side of the line, with DiGiorgio and Wiley taking practice repetitions at tackle and guard.

In the spring, Josh Carlin was the primary right guard.

"We’ve got a little bit more depth in terms of guys being able to move and play multiple positions," Kelly said. "Khadere, we’re going to leave at (left) tackle right now but Jake has taken reps at both so far.

"I think Garrett can do both. They’ve both got that flexibility."