It’s no secret Saturday’s crosstown rivalry football game between UCLA and USC has considerably less buzz than a month ago.

The Trojans fired embattled defensive coordinator Alex Grinch after allowing 41 or more points in five of six games dating back to Sept. 30. Grinch was let go 11 days ago in the immediate aftermath of a 52-42 loss to Washington at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Later that same night, UCLA dropped a 27-10 road contest at Arizona as part of a decline in scoring production each of the past three weeks.

Last Saturday’s 17-7 home loss to Arizona State only further fueled speculation about Bruins head coach Chip Kelly’s job status.

After Tuesday’s practice, Bruins receiver Josiah Norwood, who spoke glowingly about “one of the best traditions in football,” offered a simple solution as the offense looks to leave its recent woes in the past.