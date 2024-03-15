BruinBlitz

Kyle Ford made waves last offseason when he decided to move across town from USC to UCLA seemingly looking like he would end his career with the Bruins. Instead, the 6-foot-3 receiver will land somewhere else for his final season after he opted to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal Friday.

Ford finished the season with 22 catches for 236 yards receiving and a touchdown. He only went over 50 yards receiving once last season when he caught four passes for 51 yards against Cal in the final regular season game.

His lone touchdown came against Boise State in the LA Bowl.

Since the end of the season there have been plenty of changes in Westwood. The Bruins had to replace head coach Chip Kelly, who decided to leave to become the offensie coordinator at Ohio State.

DeShaun Foster has been brought in to fill that role keeping some continuity on staff but former receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel will move to coaching tight ends with the Bruins. Erik Frazier will be the new UCLA receivers coach.

Ford was considered one of the top receivers by Rivals out of Orange Lutheran High School. He ranked ninth in the 2019 class at his position and was the No. 65 recruit nationally that cycle.