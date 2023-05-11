For the second time in as many days, a reserve on the UCLA men’s basketball team entered the transfer portal.

Redshirt freshman Mac Etienne entered the portal Thursday, a source confirmed to Bruin Blitz.

Etienne, a 6-foot-10 forward from New York who appeared in 45 games over the last three seasons, joined reserve guard/forward Abramo Canka in leaving the program.

Unlike Canka, who reportedly left because of a lack of playing time, Etienne had a more defined role for the Bruins during the 2022-23 season.

After recovering from an ACL injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the previous season, Etienne appeared in 32 of 37 games and averaged 1.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game off the bench. His presence, along with senior reserve big man Kenneth Nwuba, was especially critical as Pac-12 Conference freshman of the year Adem Bona adapted to the college game and struggled with foul trouble throughout the season.

Etienne’s defense was critical in a 63-53 win over Kentucky at the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 17.

In March, with Bona sidelined with left shoulder injury, Etienne scored a career-high 10 points in an opening-round NCAA tournament win over UNC Asheville.

Still, there were no guarantees Etienne’s role would necessarily change had he returned for the 2023-24 season.

Nwuba announced his intention to return for a sixth year, while Bona is weighing whether to stay in the NBA draft or return to Westwood. Early-entry candidates have until the end of the day May 31 to decide.

As part of a four-man recruiting class, UCLA will have four-star 6-foot-10 forward Devin Williams and 6-foot-8 three-star forward Brandon Williams (no relation).

The Bruins are also reportedly in the mix for 7-foot-3 Spanish center Aday Mara, who was bought out of his pro contract with Casademont Zaragoza in April.