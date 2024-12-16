UCLA secures transfer commitment from ex-Oregon State CB Andre Jordan Jr.

Jordan joined former Louisville defensive back Benjamin Perry, who announced his commitment in the morning , along with offensive lineman Julian Armella (Florida State) and graduate receiver Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas) in the Bruins’ transfer class to this point.

UCLA continued to restock its secondary Monday afternoon, picking up its second transfer commitment of the day when former Oregon State cornerback Andre Jordan Jr. announced his commitment on Instagram.

Jordan, listed at 6-foot-1 and from Federal Way, Wash., appeared in 18 games over his two years in Corvallis, Ore.

Last season, he collected 27 tackles, two tackles for loss and four pass breakups — including three passes knocked away in an Oct. 19 contest against UNLV.

Jordan is rated a three-star transfer and ranked 391st nationally in Rivals’ rankings. He was also a three-star recruit out of high school in the 2023 class.

Among the photos Jordan shared announcing his commitment, included was newly hired secondary coach and pass game coordinator Demetrice Martin.

Martin’s hire was officially announced earlier in the day.