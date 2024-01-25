UCLA men’s basketball head coach Mick Cronin, forward/center Adem Bona and guard Lazar Stefanovic with the media separately prior to Thursday’s practice to preview the Bruins’ weekend contest at rival USC.

The Bruins are coming off a road split at the Arizona schools and Cronin discussed the state of his young team’s confidence after showing improved play last week.

A big part of the recent success offensively has been Bona’s improved passing. Both he and Cronin touched on the matter, plus the difference this season in the sophomore’s up-and-down rebounding production.

Stefanovic, meanwhile, reflected on his uptick in shooting and the confidence gained by having more success of late at the start of games.

Watch the full media sessions with Cronin and the players below: