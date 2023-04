The UCLA running back depth is expected to be one of the Bruins’ strengths next season.

After Thursday’s practice, both TJ Harden and Colson Yankoff discussed their own personal progress, the additions of Carson Steele and Anthony Adkins, and Harden went into his development with running backs coach DeShaun Foster coming off a season he earned significant playing time at the end of his freshman year.

Watch the full media sessions below: