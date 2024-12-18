DE Ka’eo Akana breaks down decision to transfer to UCLA

Ka’eo Akana saw a Westwood campus and surrounding area that “feels alive” during an official visit to UCLA that culminated Tuesday in his decision to transfer.

The former Utah defensive end was one of four transfer commitments as part of a whirlwind day, which also included the additions of defensive backs Bryon Threats (Central Florida) and Key Lawrence (Mississippi) and offensive lineman Courtland Ford (Kentucky).

For Akana, as much as he fell in love with a “gorgeous, historic” campus with “first-class facilities,” he had just as important of a connection to Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.

“The campus is beautiful with all of its history. First-class staff and coaches,” Akana said Wednesday morning in a message to Bruin Blitz relayed by his father, Kip.