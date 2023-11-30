If the first three transfer decisions weren’t enough of a sign, freshman quarterback Dante Moore’s intention to transfer out of UCLA provided the tidal wave Thursday afternoon.

Moore, a former five-star recruit who chose the Bruins last December after backing out of a commitment to Oregon following Kenny Dillingham’s departure to take over the Arizona State program, is the fourth player this week to decide to leave Westwood. He joins senior receivers Kam Brown and Keegan Jones and sophomore tight end Carsen Ryan.

The portal officially opens for undergraduates next Monday and Moore will undoubtedly be one of the most sought after players this offseason.

UCLA’s handling of the starting quarterback job and the three-man carousel that ensued this season now looks twice as dubious.

Moore, redshirt junior Ethan Garbers and Kent State transfer Collin Schlee were all promised playing time ahead of the season opener against Coastal Carolina. That kick-started Bruins head coach Chip Kelly’s indecision on announcing a formal starter, going against the very thing he said at Pac-12 Media Day in July.

“What I’m hopeful for — and normally when I’ve been involved in these — is that just over time and the amount of training reps you get in those practices, somebody kind of rises up a little bit more than somebody else. And it’s to a point where everybody can see it,” Kelly said.

Well, he either never saw it or was too busy trying to do the impossible and make the entire quarterback room happy.

Kelly insisted he wouldn’t try to do that, either.

“If you pick Player B over Player A and everybody in the locker room thinks it’s Player A, that’s never been a good situation, either,” Kelly said. “So, it has to be won on the field.

“But our job has never been to keep people happy. I think the way you keep your entire team happy is that you’re fair with them. … We’re going to judge you all from the work that you’ve done.”