It’s been nearly a month since Bruin Blitz attended the first stop of the Rivals Camp Series in Southern California, where a number of top recruits in the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes showcased their abilities and gave updates on where things stood in their recruitments.

It was clear that day that first-year head coach DeShaun Foster was changing the perception of how UCLA was viewed by players both in and outside of California.

The momentum has only picked up since as the Bruins wrapped up the first full week of spring camp Saturday at Spaulding Field. Just as much as the action on the field had practice visitors intrigued to see what new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s West Coast offense looked like, there was just as much talk throughout the week about who was on the sidelines.

Bruin Blitz learned that nearly 1,500 guests came through the Wasserman Football Center, including former players and top recruits.

“Yeah, (former running back) Josh Kelley’s been here. Larry Atkins was here Thursday,” Foster said before practice. “I haven’t seen Larry Atkins since I played with him. Yeah, last time I saw Larry was the Rose Bowl, 1998, so it was awesome just to see Larry.

“It’s just so many alumni are coming back, I just want to be open. We’re a family so come be around us and come really enjoy what we have to do.”