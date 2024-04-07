UCLA recruiting buzz palpable through first week of spring camp
It’s been nearly a month since Bruin Blitz attended the first stop of the Rivals Camp Series in Southern California, where a number of top recruits in the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes showcased their abilities and gave updates on where things stood in their recruitments.
It was clear that day that first-year head coach DeShaun Foster was changing the perception of how UCLA was viewed by players both in and outside of California.
The momentum has only picked up since as the Bruins wrapped up the first full week of spring camp Saturday at Spaulding Field. Just as much as the action on the field had practice visitors intrigued to see what new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s West Coast offense looked like, there was just as much talk throughout the week about who was on the sidelines.
Bruin Blitz learned that nearly 1,500 guests came through the Wasserman Football Center, including former players and top recruits.
“Yeah, (former running back) Josh Kelley’s been here. Larry Atkins was here Thursday,” Foster said before practice. “I haven’t seen Larry Atkins since I played with him. Yeah, last time I saw Larry was the Rose Bowl, 1998, so it was awesome just to see Larry.
“It’s just so many alumni are coming back, I just want to be open. We’re a family so come be around us and come really enjoy what we have to do.”
On the recruiting side, everyone from familiar targets and current commits or signees — 2026 receiver Jonah Smith, 2025 linebacker Weston Port and 2024 offensive lineman Mark Schroller and quarterback Karson Gordon — to some big uncommitted players in the state made their way to Westwood during the week.
The likes of 2026 five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., an Ohio State commit ranked the top player in California and third overall nationally, and Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei teammate and uncommitted 2026 outside linebacker Shaun Scott were also among those who came to see what Foster and the Bruins have brewing. It was so nice that Scott, who picked up an offer Thursday, decided to visit twice and returned Saturday.
Gone are the days when the former head man in charge treated recruiting like an afterthought.
In his opening remarks Saturday, stemming from a question about how the first few days of practice had unfolded, Foster made the choice 16 seconds into the session to first note that “a lot of recruits have been out here, so we wanted to make it open” before getting into the product on the field.
In addition to Scott, new offers this past week went out to: 2026 Mater Dei receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, 2026 Mater Dei defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui, 2026 Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian cornerback Davon Benjamin, 2026 Orem (Utah) receiver Kaue Akana, 2026 Downey (Calif.) St. Pius X-St. Matthias defensive tackle Malik Brooks, 2026 Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines outside linebacker Kenneth Goodwin III, 2026 Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon cornerback and USC commit Madden Riordan, 2025 Lehi (Utah) Skyridge offensive tackle Darius Afalava, 2025 Clovis North running back McKay Madsen, 2025 Frisco (Texas) Memorial cornerback Chase Coleman, 2025 Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) defensive end Epi Sitanilei and 2026 Orange (Calif.) Lutheran outside linebacker Talanoa Ili.
Relationships with several other recruiting targets and high school coaches were strengthened, too.
In addition, 2025 Pittsburg (Calif.) safety Jadyn Hudson put UCLA in his top four along with USC, Tennessee and Ohio State.
The momentum is building at UCLA and it appears things are only getting started.